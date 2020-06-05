Lenovo Mirage VR S3 virtual reality headset aims to elevate businesses

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 is the company's newest virtual reality solution for the workplace. The company took the wraps the all-in-one VR headset at the VR/AR Global Summit online conference.

Lenovo tapped the help of global VR tech developer, Pico Interactive to engineer the Mirage VR S3. It's specifically tailored for use in simulated job training and fields like architecture, construction, content creation and more.

The Mirage VR S3 also plays a role in educational institutions with Lenovo VR Classroom 2 for middle and high school students.

“VR helps achieve better, faster training at lower cost,” commercial AR/VR lead, Nathan Pettyjohn said in a keynote Monday. “Our enterprise customers are looking for solutions to build and enable more skilled and efficient global workforces."

The Android based Lenovo Mirage VR S3 packs 4K optics to the tune of 1920x2160 (per eye) and a 110 degree FOV. This allows for crisp, lifelike visuals in virtual reality simulations.

The VR headset features Qualcomm 835 CPU, 64GB of expandable storage. It also has wipeable hygienic face pads for shared use and supports hands-free operation.

At the heart of the Mirage VR S3 is Lenovo's own ThinkReality software. It gives managers access to powerful management tools, enterprise integration, and a robust IT portal.