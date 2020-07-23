Legion Y740 gets huge $500 price cut in back-to-school laptop sale

Back-to -school laptop deals are in full swing at Lenovo this week with huge price cuts on various machines. If you're on the prowl for the best laptop for college and everything else, here's an excellent deal.

For a limited time, the Lenovo Legion Y740 is down to $1,499 via coupon, "GEARUP7" at Lenovo. Normally, this gaming laptop would set you back $2,000, so that's $500 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration.



Lenovo's back-to-school sale takes $500 off the Legion Y740 15. This gaming rig packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, a 256GB SSD drive and RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal



In our Lenovo Legion Y740 review, we were impressed smooth 144Hz display and strong performance and graphics.

During gameplay, the the laptop's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM crushed the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark (Very High, 1080p) with an average of 66 fps. That surpasses the 41-fps mainstream gaming laptop average.

In real world tests, the Legion Y740's Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM hardware easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Shadow of the Tomb Raider ran in the background.

The Legion Y740 in this deal packs an upgraded i7-9750H chip coupled with 16GB of RAM, so you can expect even better performance.

Design-wise, the Legion Y740's hood is a vast plane of gunmetal painted aluminum. Beyond the hinges lies a black plastic shell with RGB-lit vents.

At 5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches, the Legion is heavier than yet thinner than the Razer Blade 15 (2019) (4.7 pounds / 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). It's also has more heft and thickness to it than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S (4.6 / 14.2 x 10.6 x 0.6 inches).

This Lenovo Y740 deal expires July 27.