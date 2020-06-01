Latest MacBook Pro drops to $1,099, lowest price ever

Good news if you want to treat yourself, dad or grad you know with a shiny new 2020 MacBook Pro. For a limited time, Apple's stylish notebook is on sale for its best price yet.

Currently, Best Buy has the new MacBook Pro on sale for $1,099. That's $100 off the laptop's usual cost and it's also cheaper than Apple's direct price. In fact, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop since its release in May.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (i5): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a 13-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID. Plus, it's bundled with a free 6-month subscription of Webroot Internet Security (a $30 value), 4 free months of Apple Music (a $40 value), and a free month of iCloud storage.

The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a 13-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we liked its elegant design, excellent SSD speeds, and great keyboard. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid performance.

The new MacBook Pro in a dead-ringer for its predecessor. It has an all-aluminum build that retains the elegant, familiar appeal of MacBook. Apple fans will be glad to know that the uncomfortable Butterfly keyboard is now replaced with a new Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. Both the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are a good deal lighter.

In our lab, the MacBook Pro's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip didn't disappoint. It scored 4,399 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It blew past the 4,171 premium laptop average and beat the HP Spectre's Core i7-1065G7 CPU, which scored 4,074.

On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro lasted 10 hours and 21 minutes. That’s longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

Connectivity-wise, Apple outfitted the MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack.

So if price had you timid about buying the new MacBook Pro, be sure to take advantage of this excellent MacBook deal.