Listen up! Grab JBL Tune wireless earbuds for just $50 at Amazon

At just $49.95, JBL Tune 115TWS earbuds make for a great value pair of truly wireless earbuds — offering a real bang for your buck.
Stuffed with the high-quality audio technology that JBL is famous for and long battery life, all in a small package that fits snug in your ears.
JBL Tune 115TWS earbuds: was $69.95, now $49.95 @ Amazon
The comfortable fit and great sound quality of the JBL Tunes make for a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. These come packed with JBL’s Pure Bass technology, 21 hours of battery (6 hours for earbuds and 15 for the case) and hands-free call functionality.
If you’re on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t have $120 to spring on a pair of AirPods, JBL’s Tune 115TWS are a seriously good option to consider.
In a pair of buds smaller than Apple’s premium picks, you get a deep soundstage with clarity thanks to JBL’s Pure Bass technology. And the 21 hours of battery life, made up of 6 hours for the earbuds and 15 hours for the case, ensure you won’t be left without power for however long you’re away from an outlet.
Plus, with three sizes of eartips, they are far more customizable than the AirPods too. At just under 50 bucks, you should seriously consider these. Take a look at our picks for best wireless earbuds for more choices!