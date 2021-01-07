Listen up! Grab JBL Tune wireless earbuds for just $50 at Amazon

At just $49.95, JBL Tune 115TWS earbuds make for a great value pair of truly wireless earbuds — offering a real bang for your buck.

Stuffed with the high-quality audio technology that JBL is famous for and long battery life, all in a small package that fits snug in your ears.

JBL Tune 115TWS earbuds: was $69.95, now $49.95 @ Amazon

The comfortable fit and great sound quality of the JBL Tunes make for a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. These come packed with JBL’s Pure Bass technology, 21 hours of battery (6 hours for earbuds and 15 for the case) and hands-free call functionality.

If you’re on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t have $120 to spring on a pair of AirPods, JBL’s Tune 115TWS are a seriously good option to consider.

In a pair of buds smaller than Apple’s premium picks, you get a deep soundstage with clarity thanks to JBL’s Pure Bass technology. And the 21 hours of battery life, made up of 6 hours for the earbuds and 15 hours for the case, ensure you won’t be left without power for however long you’re away from an outlet.