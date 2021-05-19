Jabra Elite 85t drop below $180 — get the best AirPods Pro rivals for less

Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds are great AirPods Pro alternatives. If you're on the hunt for affordable noise-cancelling earbuds listen up.

For a limited time, you can get Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds for $179.99 from Amazon. That's $50 off the $230 list price and just $2 shy of their all-time low price. This is one of the best headphone deals available right now.

Jabra Elite 85t deal

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: was $230 now $180 @ Amazon

Now $50 of, the Jabra Elite 85t is one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives out there. It features adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance.View Deal

Jabra's Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance. You can use the Jabra Sound+ App's EQ tool to tweak bass, midrange or treble and create sound profiles.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, they have an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Based on reviews from satisfied owners, the Jabra Elite 85t offer a comfortable fit and provides great sound and good battery life. The earbuds' active noise cancellation does a good job when it comes to blocking out surroundings.

As for battery life, Jabra promises you'll get up to 5.5 hours of battery life per charge with ANC on; and 7.5 hours with ANC off. That's longer than the Apple AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) and slightly shorter than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (6 hours).

Now $50 off, the Jabra Elite 85t is a wise choice if you're looking for truly wireless earbuds under $200.