iPhone 12 event may be imminent — Apple just announced cryptic date

The iPhone 12 is among the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2020 and Apple just announced an event date, electrifying the tech world with heightened anticipation and curiosity.

Rumors about the new iPhone 12 have been flying for a while now. One recent leak predicted that the next-gen smartphone will feature a dark-blue iteration while other Apple insiders are whispering about the iPhone 12's high-end model sporting a 6.7-inch screen, offering high refresh rates and supporting 5G connectivity. But there's only one thing we can do to find out the truth — wait until mid-September.

Before you get too excited, the upcoming event is titled "Time Flies," which suggests we'll see a new Apple Watch. There is no mention of the iPhone 12, which is rumored to arrive a few weeks later.

When is the Apple event?

The Apple event is scheduled for September 15 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Given the title of the event, the company is expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 6. The event will likely be a digital-only event, similar to Apple's WWDC keynote event.

(Image credit: Apple)

For this mid-September iPhone 12 event, Apple could unleash four iterations of the next-gen iPhone: two lower-end models with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens and two higher-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The higher-end models reportedly have the most exciting specs, of course, including a triple-camera array and LiDAR technology.

There's also a chance Apple will host a separate iPhone 12 event later in the month or in early October.

We're crossing our fingers for a new iPad Air 4 refresh and the unveiling of the long-awaited AirTags.

