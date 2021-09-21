iOS 15 is here — how to update your iPhone

How to update your iPhone

"How do I update my iPhone?" is the question that's flooding Google's search engine as iPhone users catch wind of iOS 15's release. Today, Apple announced that iOS 15 is finally here. The new, hotly anticipated update comes with eye-catching tweaks that adds convenience and streamlined processes to the iOS experience.

Naturally, with news outlets currently gushing about all the new features iOS 15 offers to iPhone users, people are wondering, "How do I get it?" Fortunately, you've come to the right place. We'll give you step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructions on how to get the iOS 15 update.

Before updating your iPhone, consider backing up your data in case things go awry. In order to do this, you must navigate [Your name] Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now.

How to update iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Now that your data is backed up, let's get started on updating your iPhone to iOS 15.

1. Go to "Settings."

2. Tap on "General."

3. Tap on "Software Update."

4. Go to "Upgrade to iOS 15."

How to update iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. Tap on "Download and install."

You'll be prompted to input your passcode and agree to "Terms and Conditions." After that, the upgrade will begin. The iOS 15 upgrade took about 10 minutes for me.

The iOS 15 update is for users with iPhone 6s and newer, but keep in mind that some features will only apply to iPhone XS and and later.