Hurry! HP Chromebook 11 falls to a measly $99

The HP Chromebook 11 is one of the best budget Chromebooks for the price. And now, it's more affordable than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook 11 for just $99 from Best Buy. That's $160 off its $259 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. This is one of the best early Black Friday Chromebook deals you can get right now.

This Black Friday worthy Chromebook deal takes $160 off the 2020 model HP Chromebook 11 (11A-NB0013DX) — its biggest markdown yet. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and managing emails. This deal ends October 22. View Deal

The HP Chromebook 11 is a great laptop for students and anyone else looking for a compact PC. It features an 11.6-inch HD display and 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU with integrated graphics coupled with 4GB of RAM.

It also has 32GB of storage and 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage. It has all you need for creating documents, web browsing, and streaming videos. Google's lightweight Chrome operating system ensures near-instant startups and snappy performance.

While we didn't test this laptop, HP Chromebook 11 reviews from satisfied owners rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customer feedback on Amazon praises the HP Chromebook 11's compact, lightweight design, long lasting battery, and beautiful video quality.

With a weight of 2.4 pounds and measuring 7.6 x 11.2 x 0.7 inches, the HP Chromebook 11 is super portable. It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (0.8 inches thick, 2.8 pounds) and nearly on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds).

For connecting peripherals, the Chromebook 11 supplies you with a USB 2.0 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for storing and transferring files.

Simply put, the HP Chromebook 11 is an affordable option if you want a small, basic laptop for casual use.