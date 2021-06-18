HP Spectre x360 gets $200 price cut in Best Buy flash sale

Best Buy's "The Bigger Deal" savings event offers steep price cuts on laptops ahead of Amazon's June 21 Prime Day sale. And for a limited time, Best Buy is slashing hundreds off the HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1.

For today only, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for $1,419.99. Traditionally priced at $1,620, this convertible laptop is now $200 below retail. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Spectre x360 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,620 now $1,420 @ Best Buy

At $200 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This model is configured with a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane. This deal ends June 19. View Deal

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best convertible laptops to buy. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you easily go from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane

Although we didn't test this 4K display model, in our 13-inch HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its luxurious design, sturdy design, and fast performance. It impressed us so much that we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-rating and our Editor's Choice award cosign.

In one test, we opened 30 Microsoft Edge tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, while another streamed First Take on ESPN. The Spectre x360 showed no signs of slowing down. Our review unit had the same chipset as the laptop in this deal, so you can expect multitasking performance to be on par.

The new Spectre x360 retains the Nightfall Black finish with diamond-cut copper luxe accents found on previous-gen machines. Sliced corners and curvy hinges add to its elegant aluminum chassis.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Spectre x360 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C (USB Power Delivery, 1 x DisplayPort, HP Sleep and Charge), a SuperSpeed USB-A port, and an HDMI port. It also supplies you with a microSD card reader and a headphone/mic combo jack.

With a weight of 4.5 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches, the Spectre x360 is on par with the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches).

At $200 off, the HP Spectre x360 is a solid buy if you're looking for a laptop for dad, a recent grad or yourself.

Best Buy's flash sale ends June 19.