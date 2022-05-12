HP launches new Thunderbolt G4 Dock

After announcing a new ZBook laptop lineup, HP also announced the launch of the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock, which will not only allow users to connect to multiple displays but will also keep your laptop powered up throughout the day.

We happen to have the latest iteration of the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock on hand and have been enjoying how it allows us to connect four 4K monitors and multiple peripherals, along with clearing up a workspace. With two power options (120W/280W) from one cable, it can power up a laptop in no time.



The other little trick with the G4 hub is tapping the top, which shuts down the host laptop and allows users to walk away and return later to log back on by tapping the top again.

(Image credit: Future)

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock ports Front port: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with data and power delivery (15W).

Right side ports: 1 x USB-A port, Kensington lock

Left side port: 1 x USB-A port

Rear ports: 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 2 x DisplayPort input, 1 x HDMI input, 1 x USB-C port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port.

In today's hybrid work environment, we've needed port solutions for both home and office that don't eat up a lot of space and are compatible with multiple devices. The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock is compatible with macOS, Windows 10 and 11, and Chrome OS devices.

Stay tuned for a review of the latest HP Thunderbolt G4 coming your way soon. So far, it's been everything I have needed it to be, and I have enjoyed having four monitors going. The day someone makes a dock where I can connect enough monitors to surround myself will be when I become one with the Matrix. Until then, stay tuned as we bring you more from HP#s big product launches in 2022.