How to use split-screen on Android — Steps for Samsung, OnePlus, Pixel and more

Knowing how to use split-screen on Android can give you a huge productivity boost and it’s quick and easy to enable on any device running Android 7 or later.

Split-screen mode doesn’t work on every app, but Android makes it simple to tell which apps support it. By using this feature, you can be watching a video while messaging a friend in just a few seconds. Here’s how to use split-screen on Android regardless of which phone you use.

How to use split-screen on Android (Gesture-based navigation)

The methods differ slightly depending on whether you use gesture-based navigation or buttons, so we’ll cover them separately.

Make sure both apps that you would like to use in split-screen are open.

Swipe up slowly from the bottom of the display to bring up the app switcher.

from the bottom of the display to bring up the app switcher. Stock Android/Samsung: Long press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.

the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen. OnePlus: Long press the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen

the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen Tap on Split screen (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung)

on (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung) Select the second app that you would like in split-screen

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to use split-screen on Android (Button-based navigation)

Make sure both apps that you would like to use in split-screen are open.

Tap the app switcher button at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Stock Android/Samsung: Long press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.

the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen. OnePlus: Long press the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.

the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen. Tap on Split screen (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung).

on (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung). Select the second app that you would like in split-screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You should have both apps open with each one taking up half of the display. Split-screen works fine in either orientation so just rotate your phone horizontally and the apps will reorient themselves properly. At the midpoint, a slider will allow you to resize the apps to a 75/25 split rather than 50/50 by simply dragging the line into position.



That’s all there is to it, now go enjoy your leveled-up productivity on Android.