While Covid-19 vaccinations are freely and widely available, obtaining a Covid-19 test has still been challenging and time-consuming, but here's how to order free at-home Covid-19 tests online.

This is the result of a new government program that provides four free at-home Covid-19 tests to any home in the U.S.

You will receive four rapid antigen at-home tests in the mail in approximately 7-12 days. The tests can be self-administered and will show you the results in less than 30 minutes.

To get the free tests you just need to go to www.covidtests.gov and click the "Order Free At-Home Tests" button on the homepage. Enter your contact information and shipping address and then click "Check Out Now." Review your contact and shipping information in the pop-up box and then press "Place My Order."

That's it, you should receive your at-home Covid-19 tests in roughly 1-2 weeks. Obviously given the shipping time the intent is that you order these and store them rather than waiting until you need them. The CDC recommends using these tests if you are showing any Covid-19 symptoms, come into close contact with someone with Covid-19 or if you are preparing to attend any large group gathering.

For more information on what to do in the event that you test positive for Covid-19 check the CDC website for the latest updates.