How to buy a Disney NFT — snag iconic figurines on the VeVe app

"How to buy Disney NFT" is a search query that's growing in popularity on Google as Disney and NFT fans alike seek to secure a slice of non-fungible token history. Disney, the global media conglomerate behind Pixar, Marvel and more, announced a partnership with mobile NFT platform VeVe, promising to drop collectibles of iconic, beloved characters.

The name of this NFT series is "Golden Moments." The first set of Golden Moments NFTs dropped on Nov. 7 and featured digital, gold figurines of The Simpsons. Other drops included NFTs characters from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Elsa and Wall-E.

As of this writing, the next drop is on Nov. 10 at 3PM ET and will feature the most beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (e.g. Iron Man). If you want to get your hands on the next NFT drop, but you have no idea how to go about doing it, here's an easy, step-by-step tutorial.

How to buy Disney NFT on VeVe app

The first thing you'll need to do is download the VeVe app, which is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Once you've done that, follow the steps below to get a Disney NFT.

1. Open the VeVe app.

2. Go to Profile located on the bottom right of the screen.

3. Go to Wallet. Here you will need to top up your account with Gems to purchase Disney NFTs. In order to do this, click on Get More Gems.

4. Most Disney NFTs cost 60 gems each, so fund your account accordingly. You should at least have 60 gems to buy an NFT. Tap on the up arrow to top up your gems until the number says 60.

5. Next, tap on Buy Now. Proceed with the transaction and you will get a window that says Payment Successful.

How to buy Disney NFT (Image credit: Future)

6. On the bottom-left, tap on Store. If you're browsing around during off-peak hours, you may notice many — if not all — Disney NFTs are sold out. You must make sure to be on the Veve app at the next drop (and you must be punctual) to snag the new collectibles before they're sold out.

7. Once the drop occurs, quickly click on the Golden Moments collection under Latest Drops.

How to buy Disney NFT (Image credit: Future)

8. Next, tap on Buy to initiate the transaction and secure your Disney NFT.

9. After the purchase, you should find your new NFT under the Collection tab.

Keep in mind that some collections in Disney's Golden Moments are "Blind Boxes." In other words, you'll receive a random collectible and you won't know which one you'll get until after payment. For example, for the Pixar Golden Moments drop, you could get lucky and secure the Wall-E NFT or get an unwanted Pizza Planet Truck NFT.

How to buy Disney NFT (Image credit: Future)

As mentioned on the outset, the next Golden Moments will feature Marvel characters. Tap on Notify Me to get an alert when this NFT collection drops.