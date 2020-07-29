Horizon Zero Dawn PC requirements: Here's what Aloy needs from you

Shortly after Horizon Forbidden West was announced, Horizon Zero Dawn is making its way to PC.

Before August 7, 2020 rolls around, digest this list of PC requirements that was unveiled on Steam to see if your system can run the game. Here's what you'll need to run this PS4 hit.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC requirements

Horizon Zero Dawn - Minimum Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300 @ 3.5GHz

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Horizon Zero Dawn - Recommended Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K @ 3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5GHz

Memory: 16GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Keep in mind that these specs refer to the desktop versions of these cards, so if you're toting a laptop around with a GTX 1060 GPU, it might not hit the recommended specs as intended.

Laptop components are weaker than desktop ones, so a laptop with a GTX 1070 GPU or even an RTX 2060 GPU might be the safer bet. If you need help picking out a laptop to play Horizon Zero Dawn, check out our best gaming laptops page.