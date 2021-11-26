Holy crap! This is the cheapest OLED laptop deal we've seen for just $650

Black Friday deals are coming and they won't stop coming until you check out this epic Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED deal that sees it take $100 off.

Right now, you can pick up the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 with an 1800p, OLED display for just $650 at Walmart.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED deal

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: was $750 now $649 Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: was $750 now $649

Asus’ newest additions to its Vivobook Pro series form a middle ground between the more budget-friendly VivoBook and premium ProArt Studiobook.

Open the VivoBook Pro 14 and you'll face an OLED panel at a 16:10 aspect ratio. Whether you go for the 2.8K or full 4K option, both are Pantone-validated with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and extremely thin bezels.

The VivoBook Pro 14 comes with an Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Looking down on the bottom deck and beyond the unique keyboard color scheme, the next standout feature is the DialPad, which lights up in the top corner of the touchpad. This virtual dial works across the full suite of Adobe creative apps to give you more intuitive, granular control. Yes, this is a step down from the hardware dial on the ProArt Studiobook, but Asus hopes it gives you a taste for the rotary control and entices you to upgrade in the future.