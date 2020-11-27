Holy crap! This gorgeous gaming chair is only $69 in shocking Black Friday deal

On the hunt for a gaming chair on Black Friday? I've found the perfect one for you. This gorgeous gaming chair is only $69 in this mind-blowing Black Friday Walmart deal.

Plummeting down from its original price of $130.99, you're saving $62 of your hard-earned money. You'll have to hurry, though! This incredible Black Friday gaming chair deal won't last long.

Black Friday gaming chair sale: Lifestyle Solutions gaming chair just $69

Lifestyle Solutions chair: was $130 now $69 @ Walmart

This Lifestyle Solutions gaming chair deal is the best Black Friday deal I've seen yet. For less than $70, you can play your favorite games with ultimate comfort for your bum and back. The Lifestyle Solutions gaming chair comes in four colors: Knight Blue, Lime Green, Space Grey, Flame Red and Polar White.View Deal

Whether you need a comfortable office chair while you work from home or you are on the hunt for sweet seating for your gaming experiences, this Black Friday gaming chair deal will have your head spinning — literally. After all, the gaming chair in this sale features a 360-degree swivel.

The Lifestyle Solutions gaming chair also has comfortable, height-appropriate arm rests, tilt control, smooth-gliding casters and plush vegan leather upholstery. The available colors will add a pop to your office, whether you choose Knight Blue, Lime Green, Space Grey, Flame Red, and Polar White.

The gaming chair can support up to 500 pounds and it sports dimensions of 19 x 17 and 16 inches (width x length x height). The seat can be adjusted to up to 19 inches in height. It is 32 pounds. The seat cushion features 2.8 inches of thickness while the back cushion sports 3.6 inches of thickness. Both have high-density foam for built-in comfort.

This Black Friday gaming chair sale is flying off the shelves! Be sure to secure your $69 gaming chair quickly before it's sold out.

