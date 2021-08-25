Halo Infinite release date set for December 8 — Pre-order Halo 20th anniversary Series X today

Halo Infinite is arguably the significant game in 2020 and 2021 to be delayed among the many games whose release dates were pushed back. What was originally meant to be a system-selling launch title for Xbox Series X slipped into an indefinite 2021 date.

Following a rumor that Halo Infinite would be released on December 8, Microsoft officially confirmed the date for the game's Xbox and PC launch.

The game will launch without campaign co-op or the popular Forge mode, but the core campaign will be in place along with multiplayer. The 343 Industries also had this Halo Infinite multiplayer season one cinematic intro to share with fans.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the game miss the Halo 20th Anniversary, which is coming up on November 15, but there will be some new hardware to mark the occasion. This includes Halo Infinite Limited Edition releases for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X bundle features custom artwork on the console and controller along with a downloadable copy of the game. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 gets more of a throwback look with the Spartan green.

Pre-orders for the limited edition 20th-anniversary products start today and both will be shipping on November 15 with Halo Infinite available starting on December 8 via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Store, and Steam.