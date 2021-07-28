Halo Infinite multiplayer beta going live on July 29 — how to sign up

Halo Infinite is getting its first multiplayer beta, with those signed up to the Halo Insider program being able to get a hands-on look at the anticipated Xbox and PC exclusive by July 29.

According to developers 343 Industries, a number of invited players will be able to test various mechanics during the gameplay tests (or "flights"), including a new Bot Arena experience putting four players against four AI Bots on Arena maps.

Tomorrow, we’re going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite’s upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what’s in store, and how you’ll get in if you’re selected.🕙 Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT📺🟣: https://t.co/dda9QxxAU8📺🔴: https://t.co/ZPEd9AiBUx pic.twitter.com/lQzaZP4Cs1July 27, 2021 See more

For the first technical preview, players will experience Halo's Slayer mode across three maps, including "Bazaar", "Recharge", and "Live Fire". During the beta, the developers stated they will provide daily content to "keep players on their toes." Apparently, the bots won't be pushovers, either.



There will also be the introduction of Weapon Drills in the Academy experience as a way to learn how each weapon functions. It even offers different levels of difficulty and a star rating system. In the preview, players will be able to get their hands on 12 different weapons, including CQS48 Bulldog, Needler, S7 Sniper, and more.



Along with gameplay, the developers will be getting player feedback for its Halo Waypoint web and mobile app experience and the game’s menu navigation. The developers state, "Halo Insiders should be able to view their Battle Pass progression, Challenges, and even customize their Spartans."



Developers 343 Industries will be sharing more details about what to expect in the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, taking place today on Wednesday, July 28 at 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 5pm EST. You can check it out on the official YouTube or Twitch channel. The beta is expected to run until Sunday, August 1.

How to join the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta

Halo Infinite will have a number of multiplayer beta tests or flights in the lead up to the launch of the free multiplayer due to arrive later this year. In order to be selected to be part of these flights, you'll need to register.



You can register to become a Halo Insider, and all you'll need is your Microsoft gamertag. From here, you'll be asked to verify your email address by clicking on the confirmation email sent to the email address provided in your Halo Insider profile.



You'll be asked to opt-in for communications by selecting “I would like information, tips, and offers about the Halo franchise,” in order to receive emails about each flight. You can also opt-in for testing on the platform of your choice, whether its be the Xbox Series X or Series S, Xbox One, and PC.



For PC players, you'll need to upload your "DxDiag" (right here) and also connect your Steam account.



While it's free to sign up to become a Halo Insider, that doesn't mean all players registered will get the chance to be part of each beta. 343 Industries will invite players across different platforms in order to get a broad sense of how Halo Infinite plays on each platform. The criteria for each test will be different for the hands-on gameplay tests.



If you didn't make the cut this time, it's still worth signing up for any other beta down the pipeline. In the meantime, check out why Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be the most ambitious Xbox experience to date.