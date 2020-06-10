Halo 3 PC beta will arrive in June, once bugs are fixed

343 Industries took to Twitter to update fans on the progress of Halo 3 coming to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

According to Tyler Davis, the community support and engagement coordinator at 343, there are still a few bugs that need to be addressed before Halo 3 launches its PC beta test.

Halo 3 PC beta: How to join

Morning everyone! The team is continuing work towards the Halo 3 flight for this month on PC. Right now they are working through the remaining Ring 3 blocking bugs with two left to be addressed. More info will come outlining the flight's details once these are resolved.June 9, 2020

Apparently, there are two "Ring 3 blocking bugs" that 343 Industries are currently working on, but after they are fixed, the Halo 3 PC beta will launch in June.

If you're interested in participating in the PC beta, you'll have to register with the Halo Insider program. The program lets the community give feedback on the betas for certain Halo games. Actually, the sign-up page notes that the Master Chief Collection was "the direct result of Insiders participating in flights and sharing feedback to the development team."

Considering how fast 343 Industries are pumping out its Halo ports, we imagine the Halo 3 PC beta as well as the official Halo 3 PC release will be out in no time, so stay tuned for further updates.