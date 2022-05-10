Gotham Knights: Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay trailer revealed

WB Games Montréal revealed a new gameplay trailer for its hotly anticipated (and delayed) Gotham Knights, showcasing Nightwing, Red Hood, and getting around in an open-world Gotham.



Just over 13 minutes, the gameplay demo gives us a better look at the other two characters taking on the Court of Owls in a (seemingly) post-Batman world. We get to see Red Hood and his dual handguns along with the baton-wielding Nightwing take on thugs across rooftops. Check it out below.

We also get to see different modes of transport, including Red Hood on his bike along with a grappling hook and jump boosts, along with Nightwing and a very expensive-looking paraglider. We also got a look at them out of costume, walking around the Belfry, which is home base for the squad.



Last time, we got to see Batgirl and Robin in action, so it's nice to finally get a look at the rest of the team we'll get to be playing. Gotham Knights was actually set to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but was delayed in 2021. Now, it's set to release on October 25, 2022, but it won't launch on everything.



In a statement, Warner Bros. said: "to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles." This will be disappointing to those who can't get their hands on next-gen consoles yet.



Gotham Knights is set in a world after the death of Bruce Wayne / Batman and James Gordon, events that caused crime to spike in Gotham City. Dick Grayson / Nightwing (Christopher Sean), Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (America Young), Tim Drake / Robin (Sloane Morgan Siegel), and Jason Todd / Red Hood (Stephen Oyoung) all receive a farewell message from Bruce asking them to carry on his legacy and protect Gotham City in this vulnerable time.



Gotham Knights will be a cooperative action role-playing game. While its base combat remains equivalent to the beat-em-up action you get in the Arkham series, you’ll also be gaining experience, leveling up and seeing damage numbers on the screen.



In the lead up to the October launch, we're sure to see more gameplay trailers. For more news, updates, and more, stay tuned to our Gotham Knights page.