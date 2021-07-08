Google requires app developers to use 2FA — boosting Android security

Google is introducing two new measures to improve security on the Play Store, requiring Android app developers to use two-factor authentication (2FA) and additional identification requirements.



Starting later this year, Android app developers will need to declare their account type, provide further information including their name and physical address, and start using "2-Step Verification," according to Google's announcement (via The Hacker News).

While these new security measures focus on fortifying account security and privacy for developers, this will help make the Google Play Store safer for all Android smartphone users.



The main aim is to keep malicious Android apps from making their way onto the platform, as the Play Store can be a den for threat actors. Recently, analysts discovered nine Android apps on the Google Play Store with more than 5.8 million downloads that were sneakily stealing users' Facebook login credentials.



With 2FA, Google claims it will help them know if "every account is created by a real person with real contact details." 2FA can confirm the identity of a user to allow them access to a website or app through at least two pieces of evidence.



As previously reported, Google is starting to change its security measures for all its users by permanently replacing passwords with two-factor authentication. Soon, Google will automatically enroll users in its version of 2FA, which the company refers to as 2SV. The company is taking its first steps with its app developers.



Google isn't the only tech giant making 2FA a requirement, as many companies have started implementing the security measure as a necessity. If you're looking to use 2FA the right way, we've got you covered, and be sure to avoid using your phone number.