Google Pixel Buds Pro fall to $175 for the first time ever

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds. And now, these stellar AirPods Pro killers can be had for dollars off retail. 

The Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $174.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, these earbuds would set you back $200, so you're saving $25. This marks the Pixel Buds Pro lowest price in history. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've tracked all summer. 

Save $25 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro — the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro brings active noise canceling (ANC) to the brand's family of audio wearables. Google's best wireless buds yet, these pro grade earbuds give Apple's AirPods a run for their proverbial coins.

They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. 

As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight and deliver great audio performance and powerful ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro features on-ear tap controls and customizable options. With the free Google Pixel Buds app, you may rename your earbuds, manage ANC/Transparency mode and access the Volume EQ. 

If you prioritize comfort, endurance and audio performance, the Pixel Buds Pro are wise choice. 

If you're on a smaller budget, save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. They offer great audio and seamless Google Assistant integration for less than $70. These earbuds feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

