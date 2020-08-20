Google Pixel 5 release date and colors leaked — and it's coming soon

When Google launched the Pixel 4a, it also confirmed the upcoming release of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. What it didn't tell us is when those two premium devices would go on sale.

Eager to know when these long-awaited smartphones would launch, we turned to the rumor mill and found an encouraging answer: September 30. The release date comes from leaker Jon Prosser who says the Pixel 5 in black and green will be unveiled on September 30 with the Pixel 4a 5G in black. A white version of the Pixel 4a 5G will arrive in October.

As we determined in our leaker scoresheet, Prosser is a reliable source who has accurately reported on several Apple product releases. That being said, we won't know for certain when the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G arrive until Google speaks up. If September 30 is the actual date then we should expect to hear from the company in the next few weeks.

What we see in the system isPixel 5 5G (black and green)Pixel 4a 5G (black) - September 30Pixel 4a 5G (white)- OctoberAugust 19, 2020

Prosser says the Pixel 5 5G "is coming" on September 30, which could mean that it will be officially unveiled on that date and ship in October, or be available on the same day. Google announced the Pixel 4a on August 3 but the phone didn't start shipping until Aug 20 and sales in some regions don't open until Sept 10.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G: What we know

As TechRadar notes, the only other sign of a Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G release date came from a Google France blog, which mentioned October 8 as the pre-order date for the phones.

It's possible this is the pre-order date for France and that the two flagship phones will be available in the US a few days earlier.

Regardless of when it arrives, it looks like the Pixel 5 will toe the line between mid-tier and premium based on what we know about the phone. Instead of competing with Apple and Samsung directly, Google could opt for a lower-tier processor (the Snapdragon 765 instead of the Snapdragon 865) and rely on camera quality and software while delivering the phone at a lower price than its competitors.

When asked whether the Pixel 5 would "stick with the leaked design," Prosser said "definitely not" and that it would be similar to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a.

We're only weeks away now from Google revealing the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a in full, so check back in with us for all the latest details about these upcoming flagship phones.

H/T TechRadar