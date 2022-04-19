Goodbye, iPhone mini — leaked schematics spell death of small iPhone 14

Leaked iPhone 14 case schematics indicate Apple is planning to introduce a new, larger iPhone 14 Max, hinting at the demise of the short-lived iPhone mini model. But the death of Apple's compact iPhone has been a long time coming.



According to a claimed leaked photo on social media platform Weibo (via 9to5Mac) showcasing Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, the Cupertino tech giant will deliver a four phone lineup with two distinct sizes. This is expected to include two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch phones, as previously stated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The lineup features similar designs to the current iPhone 13 models, keeping the style of the diagonal lens. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will stick with having three lenses and a LiDAR scanner, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will offer two diagonal lenses. However, there is no iPhone 14 mini in sight.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The Weibo user also claims the regular iPhone 14 models will still sport Apple's usual notch, while the Pro models will feature an "exclamation point camera design." This is likely referring to the pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch camera that's been heavily rumored to arrive. Display Supply Chain Consultants' Ross Young previously showed off what he refers to as a "hole + pill" design for the front-facing camera.



We also know the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to feature an even bigger camera bump than the iPhone 13 Pro models. This is apparently due to the upgraded primary camera, which will adopt a 48MP wide-angle camera, instead of the usual 12MP sensors Apple offers.



As for the fate of the iPhone 14 mini, it hasn't been looking good ever since the mini's introduction. The iPhone 12 mini lagged in sales to the point where Apple cut back production, and many were surprised to hear the iPhone 13 mini was rumored to be in the works before it launched. In fact, in our iPhone 13 mini review, we noted that the "last best small phone" is "probably about to vanish forever." That, and many reliable analysts such as Kuo don't mention any whispers of an iPhone 14 mini being in the works.



We're big fans of the iPhone 13 mini, with Apple managing to squeeze high-end hardware into a 5.4-inch smartphone. Like many generations, the iPhone mini series is likely to still be available once the iPhone 14 debuts, but don't expect any upgrades. We can't be sure if the leaked image on Weibo is accurate, but all signs point to the discontinuation of Apple's beloved mini models. At the very least, those who favor a small form factor can check out the iPhone SE (2022), or just opt for an inevitably discounted iPhone 13 mini.