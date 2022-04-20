'Ghostbusters' is coming to VR, teased at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Somethin' strange is, indeed, in the neighborhood. We expected Meta to indulge us with more Among Us VR and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners: Chapter 2 visuals at the Quest Gaming Showcase, but we had no idea that a game about quirky parapsychologists was on the horizon. "Ghostbusters" is coming to VR!

"You know we can't just end this show without one last world premiere. Remember, if there's something strange in your neighborhood ... " Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, purposely trailing off before the Ghostbusters VR trailer kicked off.

The trailer doesn't showcase actual gameplay, but it follows a first-person perspective in which a player spots bizarre paranormal occurrences, including barrels strangely hovering in the air inside an abandoned warehouse. Proton pack-wearing comrades come into view, asking each other if they're prepared to take down the otherworldly creature that lies before them.

Without warning, an alienlike monster attacks the team, whizzing from left to right like a restless bee. It's now up to the player to save the day and take their best shot with what looks like a Particle Thrower-esque weapon.

According to nDreams, the developer behind Ghostbusters VR, players will be able to "track, blast and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment." Gamers can play solo or play in teams of up to three with friends.

The 1984 supernatural comedy may have taken place in New York City, but Ghostbusters VR takes place in San Francisco. Expect the game to have a dash of humor, some mystery and plenty of adventure.

Meta didn't specify a release date for Ghostbusters VR, but make sure you have a Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly known as Oculus Quest 2) ready to go so that you take down fiendish ghouls when the game finally drops in the Oculus Store.