Get up to $100 off Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds — ditch the AirPods Pro

When it comes to the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, Sony’s WF-1000XM3s rank highly — not just in the overly complicated product naming category, but for its amazing sound quality, strong battery life, and effective ANC.

What makes them better? A deep price cut, and none have gone quite as deep as chopping $100 off the list price!

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa support for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, and you can also find this deal over at Best Buy and Walmart.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds (renewed): was $229 now $129.99 @ Amazon

Yep, it’s hard to believe. Sony’s premium true wireless earbuds are now available for just $130 if you go down the refurbished route. They are covered by Amazon’s renewed guarantee that ensures rigorous quality assurance testing and work to make them as close to new as possible. View Deal

We haven’t gone hands-on ourselves with these, but given the impeccable spec list and our history with Sony audio products, we’re confident in giving these our nod of approval.

These specs include industry-leading noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 support, 6mm dome type drivers capable of delivering deeb sound, courtesy of the 24bit audio signal processing; and a generously long 24-hour battery life.

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants to cut the cord on their listening experience while preserving some audiophile qualities and saving money.