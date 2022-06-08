Get Paramount Plus free for a month with this coupon hack

Paramount Plus is one of today's most popular and best streaming services. And for a limited time, you can enjoy Paramount Plus exclusives like the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Discovery, and South Park: The Streaming Wars for free.

Right now, you can get a Paramount Plus free trial for 1 month (opens in new tab) via coupon, "SOUTHPARK". Normally this streaming service costs up to $9.99 per month, so you're saving about $10. This is one of the best trials for watching free movies and TV shows and live TV. This deal is open to new subscribers with a valid email address.

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ Streaming Service: free 30-day trial @ Paramount+ (opens in new tab)

Paramount Plus is a solid option if you want to switch from cable to streaming. It also makes a great gift for any occasion including Father's Day. Subscribers can watch movies, TV shows and live TV on up to three devices. It works with Android and iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and more.

Paramount Plus offers two tiers of service plans. The base tier, Paramount Plus Essential costs $4.99/mo. or $49.99 a year. This plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, and CBSN 24/7 live news. The upper tier, Paramount Plus Premium is priced at $9.99/mo. or $99.99 annually. You get everything in the base tier plus more live sports, no ads (except for live TV and some shows), your local CBS live channel, and download functionality.

Securing yourself a Paramount Plus 30-day free trial is a simple two step process. First, choose your preferred plan from the Paramount Plus Pick Your Plan (opens in new tab) page. Next, apply coupon, "SOUTHPARK" in the "Have a coupon code?" drop down menu on the Payment Method page. The Paramount Plus free trial offer with then change from 1 week to 1 month.

You will not be charged if you cancel your plan before your trial ends. If you decide to keep Paramount Plus, you will be automatically billed after your trial ends. You may cancel your Paramount Plus plan at any time, so there's no risk.

So if you want to see what Paramount Plus has to offer, don't miss your chance to try it out for free.