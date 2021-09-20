Get a free iPhone 13 Pro from T-Mobile — here's how

iPhone 13 deals are now live at T-Mobile which is the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. If you're due for an upgrade, here's how to get a free iPhone 13 from T-Mobile.

When you pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro for $999 from T-Mobile, get up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible device. As a bonus incentive, T-Mobile is tossing in lifetime trade-in credits of up $800 off towards a new iPhone every two years.

This is one of the best phone deals out there.

As an alternative, you can get up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit toward any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series smartphone . To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan.

“Customers can get the powerful new iPhone 13 today, lock in its value, and upgrade to the latest iPhone every two years…Forever,” T-Mobile EVP of Consumer Group, Jon Freier said in a statement.

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 deals don't stop there. For a limited time, you can save 50% on the iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device on any T-Mobile plan other than Magenta Max. Or, receive up to $500 in trade-in credits toward the iPhone 13, iPhone mini or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you need an extra phone for a family member, T-Mobile has a BOGO offer that you'll love. When you buy one $799 iPhone 13 from T-Mobile, you'll get a second iPhone 13 for free. To qualify for this deal, you must open a new line on any T-Mobile plan.

Your T-Mobile trade-in credits will appear on your monthly service bill over the course of 30 months.

The iPhone 13 with 5G support puts the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network in the palm of your hand. The Un-carrier network's broad coverage and super-fast speeds lets you do more when you're on the go.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Pre-order the iPhone 13 starting at $999 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone Phone 13 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 30- months. The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. iPhone 13 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by September 24.View Deal