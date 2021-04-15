Galaxy Buds Pro deal takes $60 off Samsung's AirPods Pro alternatives

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds out there right now. And for a limited time, you can scoop up these AirPods Pro alternatives for their lowest price yet.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds for just $139.99 from Samsung. That's $60 off their $200 list price and one the Galaxy Buds Pro's lowest prices yet.To get this deal, you must trade-in Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds to receive the maximum $50 discount. Any other brand of wireless or wired headphones nets you a $30 discount. You'll end up paying $159.99 ($40 off) for the Galaxy Buds Pro which is still a good deal.

Galaxy Buds Pro deal

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), IPX7 water-resistance, and studio sound quality.

As we state in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review , they're comfortable, sound good and offer strong ANC. They're also easy to pair with your Bluetooth-enabled devices. We gave the Galaxy Buds Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our reviewer's surroundings including ongoing traffic.

As for sound, the Galaxy Buds Pro packs an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Over the Galaxy Buds Live , they have a noticeably more defined sound profile. Listening to Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's “On It”, alongside the harmonizing vocals, our reviewer could clearly hear the bass and background instruments.

By design, the Galaxy Buds Pro borrows its looks from the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus . They're like a more worldly version of the original Galaxy Buds. At 0.2 ounces and 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds Pro are on a par with the AirPods Pro earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches) and Galaxy Buds Live (0.2 ounces,1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches). They're lighter and smaller than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (0.3 ounces, 1.5 x 1 x 1.1 inches).

More than just listening to music, the Galaxy Buds Pro are great for watching movies, taking calls, and working out. These are the earbuds you want If comfort, sound, and versatility are priority to you.