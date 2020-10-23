First PS5 consoles sent to the press — reviews could come soon

Sony began sending members of the press early units of the PS5. This is pretty exciting, as it could mean we'll be getting full-blown reviews rather soon (assuming reviews aren't embargoed for another few weeks).

We expect to hear the press' thoughts on the design, its user interface/experience, and most importantly, the games that will be launching with it. And yes, we expect to receive a console very soon (if not later today), so watch out for more coverage here along with game reviews.

While we don't know for sure when early codes for games like Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will start being sent out, we could see early reviews for these titles before they launch.

However, the press PS5s should come with Astro's Playroom (since that will be the case for every PS5). This hopefully means we can expect early reviews of Astro's Playroom, which would be a great way to show off the DualSense and the console's Tempest Engine audio.

Here are a few big names that have gotten their hands on the PS5 early:

Host and Senior Video Producer at Gamespot, Lucy James, is boasting that she has received her PS5 unit (I'm totally not jealous). If you're curious, James also put it next to a banana for comparison's sake!

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, has shared quite a few images and videos of his PS5 unboxing experience. Not only did he weigh the entirety of the box (it comes in at around 14.7 pounds), but he also put the PS5 box in the middle of a street and zoomed into it (who knows why).

Greg Miller, co-host and co-founder at Kinda Funny, shared exciting images of the PS5. We can see the front of the box, the back of it, its insides and his beautiful dog sitting next to it.