Best Father’s Day gifts of 2021: Gadgets he will love to brag about

Father’s Day is around the bend and chances are you’re looking for the perfect token of appreciation for dad. Our list of Father's Day gift ideas recommends alternatives to cliché Father’s Day gifts — like a tie or funny dad mug.

Father's Day gifts that are fun, functional, and educational will surely bring a smile to dad's face. And in some instances, they can make his life easier.

If you want to give dad the gift of entertainment this Father's Day, you can't go wrong with the Fire HD 8 tablet. This versatile multimedia device lets dad watch sports, movies, TV shows, play games, read books, and listen to music. What's more, Amazon's built-in Alexa-voice assistant lets dad access his favorite content or get news, traffic, and weather updates hands-free. The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

For the sporty dad who likes to spend his free time on the green, a golf GPS watch makes a great gift. The TecTecTec ULT-G is one the best golf watches to best to buy. It packs tons of useful and smart features he can use even after the 18th hole. The ULT-G is water-resistant and has a large, easy-to-read digital backlit display. Its accurate and reliable distance measuring makes it a great alternative to a golf rangefinder.

That's just a sample of Fathers' Day gifts that add fun and functionality to dad's life. Here's our hand-selected list of Father's Day gift ideas for dad.

Father's Day gift ideas

TecTecTec ULT-G Golf GPS Watch: for $100 @ Amazon

For the sporty dad who frequents the golf course, the TecTecTec ULT-G Golf GPS Watch is a must. Loaded with tons of useful tools, the ULT-G will help dad achieve his best game yet. It measures distances of the green and shots and features automatic hole progression. What’s more, it has a simple, easy-to-use interface and a rugged, water-and-dust resistant design.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: for $229 @ Best Buy

We’re quickly returning to some sense of normality and your dad deserves some time to zone out and listen to some good music on the go. The WF-1000XM3s deliver the amazing sound quality that Sony is known for, alongside stellar ANC and long battery life. View Deal

Sonos One Gen 2 Voice Speaker: for $200 @ Best Buy

The Sonos One is a really high-quality smart speaker with custom-built drivers and unique acoustic architecture for making any song sound incredible — even the more embarrassing tunes your dad listens to. Plus, if your parents are anything like mine, you can get a few laughs out of watching him fall out with Alexa.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): for $90 @ Amazon

If there’s one thing dads are always a victim to it’s being the first person to lose TV privileges when the family is split on what to watch. An Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is the answer to this problem, with a vivid FHD display and 3.5mm headphone jack to wire in. That way, he’s happy with Ice Road Truckers and sports that make the average person sleep.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1: for $629 @ Best Buy

No list of Father's Day gift ideas is complete without one of our best-pick laptops. The Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best convertible notebooks to give dad. This versatile 2-in-1 laptop is fast, secure, easy to use, and has exceptional battery life. It features a bright, 13.5-inch 2K display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB. View Deal

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens: for $573 @ Walmart

For dads who are budding photographers, the Nikon D3500 should be at the top of your Father's Day gift ideas list. With an image sensor that's 15x larger than those on a smartphone, it captures sharper, clearer images and 1080p videos. If you're looking for a compact, easy-to-use DSLR camera for beginners, the Nikon D3500 fits the bill. View Deal

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: for $130 @ Amazon

If you’ve got working from home Dad who likes a hot cup of joe in the morning, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is a great gift. This beautifully designed app-controlled heated coffee mug lets dad set the precise temperature of his coffee, so every sip is just as good. Its long battery life keeps it warm when dad gets called away for a meeting.View Deal

Tile Essential 4 Pack: for $70 @ Amazon

This Father’s Day gift idea will make dad’s life easier. The Essential 4 Pack helps recover, keys, the remote, luggage, and just about anything that goes missing. Simply attach it to any item you don't want to lose, pair the Tile with your smartphone, and you're all set. If you lose an item and it's within range, the Tile Sport's audible alarm will alert you. Alternatively, you can track the item via the Tile Mate app, which shows its location.View Deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger: for $50 @ Amazon

This high-capacity 20,000mAh USB-C portable charger lets dad recharge his devices from anywhere. It provides 18W fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones, and just about any other mobile gadget View Deal