Every Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H laptop so far — new models from Alienware, Asus, Razer and more

With the dawn of an Intel H-series processor comes the rise of new laptops, specifically gaming laptops and those made for content creators. Earlier today, Intel announced its latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors set to power more than 80 new laptop models within the next few months. The 10-nanometer chips pack up to 8 cores and 16 threads with a max turbo boost of 5.0Ghz on the Core i9-11980HK CPU.

Laptop makers have been itching for the new processors to be released so they can refresh previous models and introduce new ones. Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer, Asus, Acer and others uncovered their latest fleet of notebooks as soon as Intel had taken the wraps off its new processors. At the same time, Nvidia introduced the world to new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 GPUs. This all amounts to lots of excitement for gamers who have saved up to get their hands on the best gaming laptops available.

Whether you're buying a new device for gaming, content creation or work, choosing one laptop amid the wave of new models will be no easy task. To help you on your hunt, we've put together a list of every new laptop announced with Intel 11th Gen H-series CPUs so you can view all of your upcoming options. When they arrive, we'll publish full reviews to see how they stack up against each other and, hopefully, make it easier for you to decide which one earns your money.

Acer

Acer is keeping things simple with a trio of new gaming laptops spanning three price categories so no gamers are left behind. Starting with the most affordable, the ever-popular Nitro 5 returns as an entry-level model with a $999 starting price and up to an RTX 3070 GPU.

Moving up to the mid-tier option, Acer unveiled a new Predator Helios 300 able to pack up to an RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB of RAM. Display options include a 1080p panel with a 360Hz refresh rate or a QHD panel at 165Hz.

If you want to go all-out, the Predator Triton 300 can be equipped with up to an RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1080p display with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Alienware

Alienware m15 R6

Alienware X17

Alienware took the wraps off the new m15 R6 and gave us a sneak peek of the Alienware X17, which, to put it bluntly, looks absolutely phenomenal. We don't know much about the latter laptop expect that it uses an Element 31 "thermal interface" with a Gallium-Silicone matrix. What that means, I have no clue, but it sure sounds good! As for the m15 R6, it has a 15-inch, 1080p or QHD display (up to 360Hz), and up to a Core i9 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU.

Asus

Talk about not wasting time. Asus went for broke, launching eight new gaming laptops in the TUF, Zephyrus and Strix lineups. There is a lot to unpack here, so please see the links before for full details.

Before I go any further, some of these, like the ROG Strix G15 and ROG Zephyrus G14, rely on AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, so they are not listed above. Others, including the ROG Zephyrus M16, however, boasts 11th Gen Intel chips, and on that specific model you can get up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU along with a 16-inch, QHD 1440p at 165Hz display.

The ROG Zephyrus S17 is another stunning gaming laptop with Intel's new chips. It has a slim form factor but still finds a way to pack up to an RTX 3080 GPU and a 17-inch, 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Dell

Dell G15

Precision 5560/5760

Latitude 5421/5521

XPS 15 and XPS 17

Taking a step away from gaming, Dell unveiled new XPS 15 and XPS 17 models with 11th Gen Intel processors. The XPS 15 now comes with an OLED display option and a revamped design. These two popular MacBook Pro rivals can even be equipped with up to an RTX 3060 GPU.

Dell also refreshed the Precision 5560 and Precision 5760 along with the Latitude 5421 and 5521, a pairing of premium business laptops.

On the gaming front, the Dell G15 was refreshed with Intel 11th Gen chips and could be the go-to budget gaming laptop when it launches later this year.

Gigabyte

Aero, Aorus and new G-series laptops for gaming and creators all get new 11th Gen Intel chips and Nvidia RTX graphics. There are 15-inch and 17-inch versions of the Aero and Aorus, both of which come in a variety of configurations.

For content creators, the Aero 15 (starting at $1,799) comes with up to a 4K OLED display, Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics cards. The Aero 17 has the same specs but with a 17-inch IPS panel.

On the gaming front, there is the Aorus 15P (starting at $1,599) , Aorus 17G and Aorus 17X. They can all be equipped with an RTX 3080 GPU with 64GB of RAM while the Aorus 15P and Aorus 17G use iCore i7-11800H CPUs and the flagship Aorus 17X can pack an Intel Core i9-11980HK chip. Those two 17-inch models come with full mechanical keyboards.

Last but not least are the new entry-level G5 and G7 laptops. Starting at $1,149, these are the most affordable of the bunch. They use Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards for gamers who want to play the latest AAA titles but don't need the highest resolution or fastest frame rates. The 15-inch model has a Core i5-11400H CPU while the G7 comes with up to a Core i7-11800H processor.

HP

ZBook Fury G8

ZBook Power G8

ZBook Studio G8

Forget about gaming, HP is giving content creators and business users who need workstation performance something to get excited about. The ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Power G8, and ZBook Studio G8 are a trio of creator laptops that come with up to 11th Gen Core i9 vPro CPUs and RTX 3080 graphics. Photo and video editors will appreciate the 4K OLED display option on the ZBook Studio G8.

Lenovo

Lenovo revealed a new lineup of Legion gaming notebooks: the Legion 5i 15, Legion 5i 17, Legion 5i Pro, and Legion 7i. This quartet uses the new 11th Gen Intel chips alongside Nvidia GeForce 30-series graphics cards to provide enough performance to play the latest AAA games at high frame rates and resolutions.

If there is a hero laptop among the newcomers, it's the Legion 7i, a beastly rig that can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

MSI

From budget to high-end, MSI's new laptops run the gamut in both the gaming and content creator realms. Starting at the low-end is the Katana GF66 and GF67 as well as the Sword 15 and 17. These budget-friendly options come in black (Katana) and white (Sword) with either 15-inch or 17-inch panels. They can be configured with 144Hz 1080p displays, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Moving up the ladder you'll find the Pulse and Crosshair, two budget-to-mid-range models with 144Hz 1080p displays, Intel Core i7-11800H processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. There is also the pricier GE76 Raider with up to a Core i9-11980HK and RTX 3080 GPU and the thin GS76 Stealth, a 17-inch version of the popular GS66 Stealth.

MSI is also aiming directly at Apple and the MacBook Pro with its new Creator Z16. Similar in appearance to its rival, this machine's highlights include a 16-inch, 16:10, QHD+ display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and a huge 90Whr battery.

Razer

Razer boasts that its refreshed Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is still the "best, thinnest and fastest" on the market.

The updated Blade 15 Advanced now comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM (expandable by up to 64GB), up 1TB of PCIe SSD storage (expandable up to 4TB), and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM.