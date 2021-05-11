Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 get 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU revamp — watch out, MacBook Pro

Dell is giving two of its best laptops a refresh, bringing Intel's new Tiger Lake-H CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs to its XPS 15 and XPS 17.



The revamped versions of Dell's XPS line (excluding the smaller XPS 13) are set to release sometime this summer, and will also introduce Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti GPUs. However, it isn't just the specs under the hood that have been tweaked, as Dell has changed a few other features on both the XPS 15 (9510) and XPS 17 (9710).

Dell XPS 15

Prices for the refreshed Dell XPS 15 will start from $1,199.99, with different options including Intel's upgraded 11th Gen H-Series processors available. Expect options up to Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (with 4GB GDDR6, 45W).

(Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 15 will also boast up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, along with up to 4TB PCIe SSD. With these new specs, the new XPS 15 looks to blow away its already impressive predecessor.



In terms of design, the laptop will largely stay the same as its previous version. However, this time Dell has named it the "smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop," boasting a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio and new InfinityEdge display bezels. We like the sound of that.



Dell has also added a special feature from its XPS 13, now offering a 15.6-inch 3456 x 2160 OLED touchscreen as an option for the XPS 15. There will also be a 3840 x 2400-pixel touch display panel and a 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch available.



As for other features, the XPS 15 will come with either a 56 or 86 watt-hour battery (WHr), along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. As for ports, expect two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dell XPS 17

Dell's XPS 17 isn't just a step up in size, as it will bring better performance compared to its smaller sibling — if the spec sheet is anything to go by.

(Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 17 will be priced from $1,499.99, offering up to Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to RTX 3060 GPU (with 4GB GDDR6, 70W). Like the XPS 15, expect up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, along with up to 4TB PCIe SSD. Dell also brings up the XPS 17 is the "smallest 17-inch laptop" with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7%. We're intrigued.



For its display, don't expect the same 3456 x 2160-pixel OLELD touchscreen. The 17-inch display panel, however, will come with a 3840 x 2400 touchscreen or a 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch screen.



In terms of ports, expect four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.



Dell's previous XPS 15 and XPS 17 are some of the best laptops out there, and this refresh seems to make them even better. We'll let you know once we get our hands on both laptops.