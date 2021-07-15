Epic Chromebook deal takes $200 off the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 713

This week, Best Buy is slashing up to $200 off select Chromebooks with prices starting from $129. For a limited time, you can get our favorite Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for just $329. That's a generous $200 off its $529 list price and its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $529 now $329 @ Best Buy

Grab the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $200 off while you still can. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2k display, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student, or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we loved its bright, colorful touch screen and speedy performance. We were also impressed by its exceptional battery life which lasted about 12 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave Chromebook Spin 713 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we loaded up 20 Chrome tabs (including 7 YouTube tabs, playing music videos simultaneously), and the laptop didn't stutter. Even when we opened up a few more YouTube and Facebook videos, Google Play and Instagram, it kept chugging along.

Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and 8GB of RAM whereas the laptop in this deal houses a Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU and 4GB of RAM. However, that's all you need to create docs for assignments, check emails and stream videos.

At 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches and 3 pounds, the Chromebook Spin 713 is small enough to fit in your backpack and light enough to carry around campus. It's slightly heavier than the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 (2.6 pounds) and Google Pixelbook Go (2.3 pounds). Port-wise, the Chromebook Spin 713 equips you will all the basics. You get two USB-C port, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD slot.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, you can't go wrong with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.