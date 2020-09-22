Destiny 2: Forsaken and Shadowkeep are finally on Xbox Game Pass

If you didn't jump on the Destiny 2 bandwagon in 2017, now is the perfect time to join the fight as Bungie's flagship title lands on Xbox Game Pass with Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions today.

As the Xbox Wire blog explains, the next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, will also be launching on Game Pass on November 10.

How will Destiny 2 work on Game Pass?

To be clear, Destiny 2 as well as its expansions are launching on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) versions of Xbox Game Pass. It will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, or at least not yet.

However, you'll be able to cross-gen crossplay between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and freely switch between the consoles thanks to the power of cloud saving.

Bungie also notes that Xbox Game Pass does not come with Season Passes, which gives you access to more activities, quests and weapons. Each Season Pass costs $10, so keep that in mind before subscribing to Game Pass.

We hoped to see Destiny 2 land on Xbox Game Pass for PC, but it looks like Microsoft is keeping this gem just for consoles to encourage people to buy the new hardware.