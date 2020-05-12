Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 will launch this week — the MacBook Pro's reign could soon end (rumor)

The wait is finally over — the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are both rumored to be revealed sometime this week.

Forbes is saying the XPS 15 and XPS 17 will be announced "mid-week." While the site didn't provide any source or details about how that information was obtained, we wouldn't be surprised to see these two flagships launch soon. All signs point to a May release, although a specific date has eluded us thus far.

We already know everything about the XPS 15 and XPS 17 thanks to several leaks from reliable sources -- the most revealing on Dell's own French website. That leak gave us a full breakdown of both notebooks, confirming their design, display, specs and features.

Dell XPS 15 9500

If the XPS 15 9500 is revealed to the public this week, we expect to see a redesign from the stellar 2019 model. Like the XPS 13 2020, the XPS 15 will have a truly edge-to-edge screen without a bottom bezel. As a result, the XPS 15's size is reduced to 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches and 4 pounds from the previous model's 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches and 4.5 pounds.

We haven't heard any plans for an OLED option thus far but the 15.6-inch display on the XPS 15 will have a 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution and reach up to 500 nits of brightness. There will also be a 4K option, and all panels will have a taller 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the XPS will pack up to a Core i9-10885H CPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Graphics will max out at a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (sorry, no RTX).

XPS 17 9700

The XPS 17 is a larger, more powerful version of the XPS 15 and an interesting competitor to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Based on leaks, the aluminum-with-carbon fiber laptop comes in at 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and 5.5 pounds.

The XPS 17 has a 17-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch panel and 4K touch screen options. CPU options are the same as the XPS 15 and RAM goes up to 64GB. The big advantage of the XPS 17 is the graphics card, which goes up to a GeForce RTX 2060.