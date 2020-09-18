Dell XPS 13 with 10th Core i7 CPU drops to $1,490, lowest price yet

If you're due for a new PC, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. For a limited time, you can scoop up our favorite all-around laptop for a stellar price.

Amazon currently has the latest Dell XPS 13 w/ Core i7 CPU on sale for $1,490. That's $160 off its $1,650 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell laptop. This one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

If you're looking for a powerful everyday touchscreen laptop, you can't go wrong with the XPS 13. This model on sale packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge touch display, a 10th-Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU coupled 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 in this deal features a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge touch display, a Core i7-1065G7 CPU coupled 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive design and bezel-less display. Its battery life which lasted 12 hours and 39 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test was also impressive. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall solid performance

Design-wise, the finely-crafted machine Dell XPS 13 is a showstopper all throughout. The lid's anodized aluminum finish is cool to the touch and looks stylish.

In one real-world test, the XPS 13 simultaneously ran an episode of Tiger King on Netflix with 25 other open Google Chrome tabs — without wavering once.

In our lab on Geekbench 4.3, which tests overall performance, the XPS 13 notched a score of 19,053. Not only did it beat the premium laptop average (16,669), it also bested the HP Spectre x360 which has the same CPU (18,408),

Weighing 2.8-pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the XPS 13 is one of the smallest ultraportables you can get. It's lighter than both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

Its convertible rival, the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) is a tad lighter but slightly thicker. Connectivity wise, the XPS 13 equips you with Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a microSD slot.

So if you're looking for a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro alternative, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid pick. There's no telling how long this XPS 13 deal will last, so we recommend you snag it while it's still available.