Dell Inspiron 15 3000 hits incredible low price of $399 for Black Friday

Dell Black Friday 2021 deals start now with sitewide discounts of up to $400 off select laptops. Black Friday season is upon us and now is a great time to score the best-selling Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for the cheap.

Right now, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with Core i5 CPU for just $399 directly from Dell. Usually, this laptop retails for $689, so you're saving $289 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell laptop.

If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Black Friday deal

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is $176 off its normal price. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's a solid pick-up if you're looking for a budget Windows laptop.

Although we didn't test this exact model Inspiron 15 3000, it has an average user rating of 4 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's performance and design.

Port-wise, the new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 equips you with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and an audio jack onboard.

With a weight of 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on par with competing budget 15-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

So if don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a great choice. At $289 off, it's a great value for the price.

Black Friday is on November 26 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts.