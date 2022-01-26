Dell G15 RTX 3050 GPU gaming laptop falls to $685 for a limited time

The Dell G15 RTX 30 gaming laptop offers a great value for the price. If you're bargain hunting a gaming notebook under $700, you might find interest in this deal.

For today only, you can get the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $685. That's $400 off its usual price of $1,085 and one of the best RTX gaming laptop deals you can get.

If you're on the prowl for cheap gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best there is.

Now $400 off, this Dell G15 gaming laptop is engineered to elevate your gameplay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and runs on a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a speedy 512GB SSD safekeeps your important files. This deal ends January 27.

The Dell G15 is one of the more affordable 15-inch laptops out there. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display with 250 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, Dell G15 gaming laptop reviews from Dell customers rate it 4.2 out of 5 stars. According to satisfied owners, the Dell G15 is blazing fast, runs intense games and delivers awesome sound.

At 5.8 pounds and 14 x 10.7 x 0.98 inches, the Dell G15 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

At $399 off, the Dell G15 is a solid choice if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a gaming laptop.

This deal ends January 27.