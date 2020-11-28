Dell Cyber Monday deals 2020: Save on Dell XPS 13, Alienware and more

Dell Cyber Monday deals offer significant discounts on the brand's best laptops, monitors, and peripherals. The PC manufacturer is currently offering Cyber Monday deals including jaw-dropping doorbusters on our favorite machines.
This week, you can save big on our favorite mainstream and gaming-specific notebooks. As part of the sale, you can get the new Dell XPS 13 Touch with 11th-Gen CPU for $1,199.99. This laptop normally retails for $1,399.99, so that's $200 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration laptop.
The new XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.1-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.
As we note in our recent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review which has the same chip as the XPS 13 on sale, we were floored by its fast performance.
Dell's Cyber Monday deals aren't all about laptops. There are also some fantastic monitor deals. You can get yourself a Dell 24-inch monitor for $129 ($70 off). So if you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of Dell Cyber Monday deals available right now.
Cyber Monday falls on November 30 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.
Dell Cyber Monday deals right now
- Dell XPS 13: was $899 now $832 @ Dell
- New Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Dell
- New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell
- Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell
- Dell 27 Monitor S2721H: was $249 now $159 @ Dell
- Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $329 @ Dell
Dell Cyber Monday deals
Dell Cyber Monday laptops
Dell XPS 13 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $849 now $649 @ Dell
This Dell Cyber Monday doorbuster takes $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $899 now $832 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy and is now $150 cheaper. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.6-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
New Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. This machine packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,149 now $849 @ Dell
This Dell Cyber Monday doorbuster takes $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Dell XPS 17 Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Dell
If you want a larger screen, Dell Cyber Monday deals takes $250 off the Dell XPS 17. It packs a 17-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.
New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell
This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $629 now $489 @ Dell
The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display.
Dell Cyber Monday gaming laptops
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $959 now $849 @ Dell
The Dell G3 15 3500 series is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine packs a 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also houses an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1560 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.
Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell
Dell's Cyber Monday sale takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,714. The base model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.
Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell
This Cyber Monday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.
Dell Cyber Monday monitors
Dell E2220H 22-inch monitor: was $139 now $104
The Dell E2220H 22-inch monitor is one of the cheapest dell monitors you'll get your hands on. It's not exactly the best, and it's quite small, but if you need something that works on a budget, this is it.
Dell 24-inch Monitor S2421H: was $199 now $129 @ Dell
This Dell 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution IPS monitor is beautifully designed to fit easily into any space. For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with two HDMI ports and an audio line-out. It's currently $70 off in Dell's Cyber Monday sale.
Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721D: was $319 now $259 @ Dell
Save $80 on the Dell S2721D 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace.
Dell S-Pro 27-inch Monitor: was $319 now $234 @ Dell
Enhance your machine's viewing experience with this beautiful 27" Dell S-Pro monitor. With a thin bezel design, small footprint and an adjustable stand, it's the perfect addition to any workspace. For a limited time, it's $65 off.
Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $379 @ Dell
The new Alienware AW2521HFL gaming monitor is currently $180 off at Dell. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals you can get.