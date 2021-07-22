Dead Space remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Dead Space is finally making a long-awaited return with a new project from Motive Studios, the team behind Star Wars: Squadrons. Dead Space is a from-the-ground-up remake coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This puts players back in the shoes of Isaac Clarke on his initial encounter with the iconic alien threat. As always, you will be expected to strategically cut off the alien's limbs as they swarm you relentlessly.

A teaser trailer was shown off at EA Play Live 2021. It didn't show much, but it gave us a hint of what the game will look like when made with the Frostbite engine.