Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is happening — along with new Warzone experience

Infinity Ward revealed a first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare that's set to release in late 2022. While the lead developers only offered a sneak peek at the logo, we have a good idea what to expect.



As previously announced, Call of Duty 2022 will be a continuation of the revamped Modern Warfare, and it will also come with a new Warzone experience. While Infinity Ward will take lead, the new Warzone will be developed by other studios such as Treyarch, Raven Software, and more as well "from the ground-up."

We also know that there's "a massive evolution of Battle Royale" on its way, which will include an "all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode." And, despite already introducing a new engine in Modern Warfare 2019 with ray tracing and detailed environments, this year's Call of Duty and Warzone will be powered by an all-new engine.

#ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/5wgtkph59WApril 28, 2022 See more

We have yet to know what the FPS will be about and where it will take place, but we have high hopes with Infinity Ward's lead role. This is the team behind the popular Modern Warfare installments, along with the hugely successful Warzone. According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, 2022's Modern Warfare 2 is codenamed "Project Cortez," while Video Games Chronicle reported that the campaign will be about US special forces going up against Colombian drug cartels. However, nothing is set in stone.



We're excited to see what the next Call of Duty offers, especially if the franchise decides to take a break in 2023, which will be the first in nearly two decades of annual releases. Activision is apparently delaying the launch until 2024 due to a recent entry having "failed to meet expectations." That's Call of Duty: Vanguard, despite it being the best-selling game in 2021 in the US (according to market research company NBD).



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has some big shoes to fill, especially after the big reception the original received in 2009. While we wait, check out the best gaming laptops to make the most out of upcoming PC games.