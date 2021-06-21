Better than Prime Day: Acer Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop for $199

Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for its best price yet, making it among the best laptops for students and mobile professionals on a strict budget. It's compact, extremely lightweight, and has a long battery life to the tune of 15 hours.

Right now, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for just $199 at Walmart. That's $100 off the laptop's $299 normal price. Not only is this Chromebook's lowest price to date, but it's $10 cheaper than Amazon's current price. As far as Prime Day Chromebook deals go, this is one of the best you can get.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1: was $299 now $225 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, the convertible Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.View Deal

Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 Chrome-powered 2-in-1 laptop is easy to use, has a fast boot time of 8 seconds, and flaunts tough security.

The laptop in this deal packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of built-in memory. As for ports, you get a USB 3.1 Type C port with DisplayPort and charging support and a USB 2.0 port.

We reviewed this laptop's big brother, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, and loved its versatile design and exceptional battery life — which endured roughly 12 hours in our lab. The laptop in this deal promises up to 15 hours of battery life on a full charge. You can expect its 8-core processor to run on Google's lightweight Chrome OS to deliver speedy performance.

By design, the Chromebook Spin 311 looks identical to the Chromebook Spin 713, only smaller. With a weight of 2.7 pounds and 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Spin 11 is on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds), and Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds).

If you want a cheaply priced basic laptop for creating docs, streaming, and web browsing, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a solid choice.

