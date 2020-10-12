Best Microsoft Surface deals in October

October is shaping up to be a great month for Microsoft Surface laptop and tablet deals. The Microsoft Store is ushering in the early holiday shopping season by slashing prices on select Surface devices.

As part of the sale, you can save up to $200 on the Surface Laptop 3 starting from $999.99. Microsoft offers various configurations of this premium laptop. The Surface Laptop 3 we recommend is down to $1,799. It packs a Cobalt Blue finish, a 13-inch display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Shop Microsoft's entire early holiday sale

Best laptop deals in October

Best tablet deals in October

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a more affordable alternative to the MacBook Air. With its elegant design, good performance and comfy keyboard, it blows the MacBook Air away.

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 device, Microsoft also offers the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for just $599 ($150 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface Pro 7 bundle. It features a 12.3-inch, 1080p touch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. As an alternative, Microsoft is also taking up to $169 off the $1,799 Surface Pro X with prices starting at $999.

Altogether, these are among the best pre-Prime Day tablet deals we've seen so far. So if you don't want to wait for Prime Day which kicks off October 13, you can shop Microsoft's sale right now.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Bundle: was $749 now $599 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover bundle. The base model Pro 7 includes a 12.3-inch 1080p touch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. This deal ends on October 14.View Deal

Surface Pro 7: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Microsoft

If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can save up to $300 on the Surface Pro 7 right now. The configuration with the biggest discount packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends on October 14.View Deal