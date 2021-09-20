The best cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max

With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel around the edge, no matter how tough Tim Cook says the iPhones are, they are scratch magnets. Not only that, but with no real protection around the corners of the screen glass, that ceramic shield isn’t going to withstand many drops.

You can save yourself the anxiety (and the cost of repair) with a cover, but fear not! None of this means you need to put some over-the-top monstrosity of a case on your phone that makes it virtually unpocketable. We’ve handpicked some sleek, stylish options that you won’t feel embarrassed to pull out of your pocket.

Get a screen protector

But first, before we get to the cases, let’s worry about the front of the phone. Screen protectors come in all forms and prices. It may be tempting to get one of the dirt cheap ones from Amazon, but stop right there! They are usually not cut accurately to the correct size, and are of a cheaper material that degrades far quicker.

(Image credit: Invisible Shield)

I won’t go ahead and say this is definitively the best screen protector, but with all my past iPhone screen protector purchases, I have never been let down by the Invisible Shield Glass XTR . It goes for around $60 and feels nicely smooth to the touch.

Again, I’m not claiming this is the best. I need to do a lot more testing before I make that declaration.

Mous Limitless 4.0

This fully MagSafe compatible case packs a premium look with some serious smart protection. From the high-quality materials used, including bamboo, a carbon fiber weave and the impact-absorbing AiroShock technology that protects the edges like an airbag, this has seriously good drop protection.

(Image credit: Mous)

Plus, with a raised lip around the screen and that massive camera bump, you can put this on a table with confidence.

U.S. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini ($54.99) | iPhone 13 ($59.99) | iPhone 13 Pro ($59.99) | iPhone 13 Pro Max ($64.99)

U.K. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini (£44.99) | iPhone 13 (£49.99) | iPhone 13 Pro (£49.99) | iPhone 13 Pro Max (£49.99)

Gear4 Denali

The orange D3O material is a dead giveaway that you’re getting some insanely good phone protection, courtesy of the Gear4 Denali. I’m old enough to remember when this used to be called the Gear4 Battersea!

(Image credit: Gear4)

This ridged pattern on the back is addictive for fidgety people like myself and the patented internal protective material offers up to 16 feet of drop protection, alongside an antimicrobial treatment to keep it germ-free.

U.S. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini ($49.99) | iPhone 13 ($59.99) | iPhone 13 Pro ($59.99) | iPhone 13 Pro Max ($59.99)

U.K. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini (£34.99) | iPhone 13 (£44.99) | iPhone 13 Pro (£44.99) | iPhone 13 Pro Max (£44.99)

Tech21 Evo Clear

It’s hard to do clear plastic without looking tacky. Just take a look at my Nothing ear (1) review for example. But Tech21 manages to pull it off with a strong, premium material that has an upmarket personality without taking away from the luxury nature of the iPhone 13’s design.

(Image credit: Tech21)

And the team’s able to do this while ensuring durability with 12 ft drop protection and an antimicrobial material covering.

US Availability: iPhone 13 Mini ($39.95) | iPhone 13 ($39.95) | iPhone 13 Pro ($39.95) | iPhone 13 Pro Max ($39.95)

UK Availability: iPhone 13 Mini (£29.95) | iPhone 13 (£29.95) | iPhone 13 Pro (£29.95) | iPhone 13 Pro Max (£29.95)

Apple iPhone 13 Silicone case

The official option from Apple, so you’re guaranteed high quality materials and a snug fit. MagSafe compatibility is here, the silicone material is great to the touch and the microfiber lining on the inside ensures your phone remains scratch free.

(Image credit: Apple)

Buttons always line up perfectly and the slim, svelte construction may not offer the same 12 foot protection as other options on this list, but it’s more than enough for your average use case durability. Plus, you’ve got a choice between loads of colors.

U.S. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini ($49) | iPhone 13 ($49) | iPhone 13 Pro ($49) | iPhone 13 Pro Max ($49)

U.K. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini (£49) | iPhone 13 (£49) | iPhone 13 Pro (£49) | iPhone 13 Pro Max (£49)

ITSKINS Feroniabio // Terra

A case that is good for the planet — the ITSKINS Feronaibio // Terra is made entirely of 100% renewable, compostable materials. Not only that, but unlike other eco cases like this, ITSKINS has some seriously good durability and drop protection (up to 10 feet to be specific).

(Image credit: Feroniabio)

The honeycomb-esque HEXOTEK impact absorption technology round the edge is ultra-protective, while keeping the case slim and stylish in a range of colors.

U.S. Availability: iPhone 13 Mini ($29.99) | iPhone 13 ($29.99) | iPhone 13 Pro ($29.99) | iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.99)

Totallee iPhone 13 clear case

Totallee is back with another clear case for the latest iPhones, which gives you a durable soft touch material and a cover with no branding on it whatsoever for the purists out there.

(Image credit: Totallee)

They do not have magnets built-in, but given how significantly thin Totallee’s cases are compared to the competition, they don’t interfere with the built-in magnet whatsoever.