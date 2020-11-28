Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2020

Cyber Monday is here and we've gathered up the best PS4 deals we can find with incredible discounts on your favorite games and accessories alongside the release of Sony's next-gen PS5 console.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are all running awesome Cyber Monday deals on PS4. Somewhat surprisingly, despite the release of the PS5 we're not seeing any huge markdowns on the PlayStation 4 console itself, but Cyber Monday is a great time to save on all of the best PS4 games and accessories.

Whether you're adding to your own PS4 collection or getting your holiday shopping out of the way early, there are generous discounts to be had on all things PS4. And if you have or are planning to upgrade to a PS5, we're also spotting some Cyber Monday PS5 deals via free digital game upgrades.

The PS4 is no longer Sony's flagship console now that the PS5 has hit the scene, but that doesn't mean that you can't benefit from the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals this year. With its deep lineup of exclusive titles, robust entertainment features, and unique VR capabilities, it's still one of the best consoles around.

So whether you want to upgrade your console, switch to a new platform or built your games or gear library here's your chance to save big. We've gathered together all of the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals from several retailers right here.

Cyber Monday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals right now

More Cyber Monday PS4 deals

PS4: Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion zooms on the DedSec hacker group, which seeks to clear its name from a series of bombings it has been blamed for in a futuristic, dystopian version of London. You can recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for special situations. In this Cyber Monday PS4 deal, Watch Dogs Legion is 50% off.

The Last Of Us Part II for PS4: was $59 now $27 @ GameStop

Enjoy one of the most controversial games this year, The Last of Us Part II, which was deemed a masterpiece in our spoiler-free Last of Us Part II review. Immerse yourself into the raw, visceral post-apocalyptic world of lingering infected creatures as protagonist Ellie navigates her own chaotic, inner feelings when she witnesses a traumatic, life-changing event. Last of Us Part II is only $27 on Amazon.View Deal

NBA 2K11 for PS4: was $44 now $24 @ GameStop

Go 'head in kick some butt as an NBA superstar. You can assemble your G.O.A.T. NBA team of current players and retired legends, and compete against the world. Or you can embark on your own personal basketball journey to reach your ultimate destination: the National Basketball Association.View Deal

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ CDKeys

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that boosts your existing free account for PlayStation Network and helps you to get the most out of your console. PlayStation Plus is a necessity for PS4 online multiplayer gaming. In addition, PlayStation Plus members get access to monthly PS4 games to download, exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for PS4: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset for the PS4 (and PS5) is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack, and also features a swiveling, flexible microphone. View Deal

PS4: Marvel's Avengers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Dive playing alongside Marvel's most iconic heroes, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, The Hulk and Thor. There are single-player and co-op missions that you can sink your teeth into. You'll get to unlock awesome, powerful skills and new gear to assemble your ideal version of the world's strongest, mightiest heroes. Marvel's Avengers is only $24.99 in this incredible PS4 Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

PS4: Marvel's Avengers (Deluxe): was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Deluxe Edition of the PS4 Marvel's Avengers includes an exclusive Obsidian Outfit pack for your Avengers, six exclusive Obsidian themed nameplates, one free month of Marvel Unlimited (an online comic subscription service) and 72-hour early access. This incredible PS4 Cyber Monday deal is only $39.99, dropping from $79.99.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons for PS4: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

Immerse yourself into starfighter combat and pilot your way into greatness in Star Wars Squadrons. Test your celestial skills as you face rivals head on in strategic 5 v. 5 space battles. Star Wars Squadrons even allows you to enjoy this stellar game in virtual reality on PSVR. Star Wars Squadrons is only $16.99 in this amazing Cyber Monday PS4 deal.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 for PS4: was $59 now $26 @GameStop

You no longer have to shell out $60 to play Madden NFL 21. In this incredible Cyber Monday PS4 deal, you get to pave your path to football greatness. Play through a full NFL career and leave your mark as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer competitions. Madden NFL 21 is only $26 on GameStop.View Deal

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $24 now $14 @ Amazon

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your DualShock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $14.99. View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4:was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's currently $150 off for Cyber Monday. View Deal

Just Dance 2021 for PS4: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon

Get your groove on with Just Dance 2021! Filled with popular songs that you can dance to, including "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa and "Blinding Lights" by The Weekend. Just Dance 2021 is the perfect way to burn some calories after eating all of that delicious holiday food this year. Just Dance 2021 is only $26 in this incredible PS4 Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $54 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for your growing PS4 gaming library. View Deal

Sony PS4 Essentials Blast from the Past Console Bundle (Refurbished): was $323 now $299 @ GameStop

If you don't mind buying a good-as-new refurbished PS4, GameStop is a solid deal. The Sony PlayStation 4 is one of the best gaming systems you can get. This bundle comes with a refurbished 500GB PS4 console and four PS4 games: The Last of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. View Deal

Seagate 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive is currently $45 off, which is a great deal for those looking to expand the storage on their console. Considering the original PS4 model launched with 500GB of HDD space, this would be a great way to quadruple your storage space.View Deal