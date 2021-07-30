Best college student discounts and deals to take advantage of right now

Good news for college students, parents and teachers bargain shopping this back to school season. Several retailers offer exclusive student discounts — some of which can be stacked with discounted prices.

Just about every retailer holds back to school savings events during the August and September when students return to classrooms. And in some instances, students can take advantage of exclusive discounts all-year round.

For example, Amazon's Prime Student membership service offers all the benefits of a standard Prime membership for half the price. Prime Student costs just $6.49 a month and includes a free 6-month trial for new members. Prime Students can save on essentials like laptops, tablets and peripherals. Free same-day and one-day delivery options lets students get everything from cleaning supplies to backpacks with no minimum purchase.

What's more, Prime Students get access to Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited are just $.99 a month.

Students, parents and teachers who prefer to go to the source can score education discounts directly from Apple and Samsung.

For a limited time, the Apple Education Store nets you $100 in savings on a new MacBook and free AirPods with your purchase. Samsung's Education Store has a similar deal on its flagship laptop — slashing $150 off the Galaxy Book Pro and tossing in free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Even better, students can stack their savings with an additional 15% discount.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy's Student Deals program currently takes up to $250 off select MacBooks and Chromebooks. The big box retailer also offers discounts up up to $300 off select Windows laptops and up to $400 on select Lenovo notebooks.

Amazon student discounts

Amazon Student Discounts: 6 month free trial

Prime Student is Amazon's affordable membership service for actively enrolled college students. It costs just $6.49 a month, which is half the price of a standard Prime account. Students get all the perks of Prime like free same-day delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Music and Video streaming services. View Deal

Prime Eligible College Essentials: Computers and accessories

Amazon's back to school sale for Prime Student members offers deals on a range of Prime eligible college essentials. Save and get free same-day or one-day delivery on select laptops, tablets and accessories like WiFi routers, external storage, USBC hubs, and more. View Deal

Apple student discounts

Apple Student Discounts: MacBooks from $899 @ Apple

Apple offers education pricing on MacBooks starting from $899. For a limited time, you'll get free AirPods when you purchase a MacBook or iPad for college. College students, parents, faculty members, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels are eligible for Apple's education discounts. View Deal

MacBook Air M1 w/ free AirPods: from $899 @ Apple Education Store

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal includes a free pair of AirPods with your purchase which makes it one of the best MacBook deals you can get. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 w/ free AirPods: from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store

Apple also takes $100 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. Apple is bundling this MacBook Pro with free AirPods. View Deal

iPad Pro w/ free AirPods: from $749 @ Apple Education Store

Apple's student discount takes $50 of the iPad Pro and includes a free pair of AirPods. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip and 128GB of storage. View Deal

Best Buy student discounts

Best Buy Student Discounts: up to $400 off select laptops

Best Buy's Student Deals offer special pricing on laptops, tablets, headphones, storage and more. From now until August 1, save up to $250 off a new MacBook or Chromebook. Additionally, save up to $300 off select Windows notebooks and $400 off select Lenovo laptops.



Chromebook Student Discounts: up to $250 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing up to $250 off select Chromebooks. Sign up for Best Buy's Student deals for an additional discount of up to $50. As part of the sale, get the Asus ChromebookC536 with 11th Gen Intel CPU for just $419 ($250 off). This convertible laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen, 3.0-GHz Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy student discount takes $200 off the Surface Laptop Go. It packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's one of the best back to school laptop deals we've seen so fart. Enroll now in the Best Buy Student Deals program to save. This deal ends September 12.View Deal

Dell student discounts

Dell Student Discounts: up to $200 off select laptops and more @ Dell

From now until August 12, Dell's student discount slashes up to $200 off select laptops. Additionally, students can save 20% on select Dell monitors, wireless keyboards and mice.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $949 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "STUDENT100". This laptop features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 17: was $1,999 ow $1,699 @ Dell

Dell is also slashing $300 off the non-touch model Dell XPS 17 via coupon, "STUDENT50". It packs a 17-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

New Dell Inspiron 15 (2021): was $859 now $599 @ Dell

This excellent back-to-school deal from Dell takes $259 off the new Inspiron 15 laptop via Dell coupon, "STUDENT50". With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 54WHr battery, the new Dell Inspiron 15 powers up fast and keeps up with the day. Specs-wise, it packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo student discounts

Lenovo Student Discounts: extra 10% off sitewide @ Lenovo

Students, teachers and parents can take an extra 10% sitewide on select Lenovo products. Save big on the brand's ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad. Register now at Lenovo to save on back to school laptops, tablets and peripherals. Once verified, your student discount will automatically appear in your shopping cart.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $3,019 now $1,509 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "BTSTHINKEARLY" shaves a massive $1,509 off the awesome ThinkPad Carbon Gen 9. Not only is it a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative. This machine gets you a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU with vPro, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For file storage and transferring, it affords you a speedy 512GB SSD. View Deal

Legion 7i Gaming Laptop: was $1,949 now $1,459 @ Lenovo

Save $490 Lenovo Legion 7i via coupon, "Back2Savings7". It features a 15.6-inch, 1080p 240Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its brawny specs are an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/ Google Assistant: was $249 now $179 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's back to school sale takes $90 off the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab via coupon, "BACKTOTABS". It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. View Deal

Samsung student discounts

Samsung Student Discounts: extra 15% off Samsung

From now until October 3, students, parents, and educators can save an extra 15% on select Samsung products. On already discounted items, this can amount to up to 30% off laptops, tablets, smartphones, monitors, and more. View Deal

Galaxy Book Pro w/ free Galaxy Buds Pro: was $1,099 now $807 @ Samsung via Student discount

Samsung's Education discount takes $292 off the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop. One of the best portable 15-inch laptops around, it packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with an 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 14-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Even better, students and educators get free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $199) via Samsung's Education Discount Program. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S7 w/ free Galaxy Buds Pro: was $649 now $466 @ Samsung via Student discount

Save big and get free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds when you buy the Galaxy Tab S7 from the Samsung Education Store. For a limited time, The Galaxy Tab S7 is the iPad Pro of Android tablets. It has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. Sign up for the Samsung Student Program for an extra 15% off. View Deal