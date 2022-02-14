Recently, we reported that gaming Chromebooks might become a possibility in the near future as evidenced by some interesting codenames. There might even be support for RGB lighting. However, just about any existing Chromebook can serve as a gaming laptop if you know a few cheat codes.

For instance, Chromebooks run Android games — some of which are optimized for Chrome OS. There's also Google Stadia and GeForce NOW cloud gaming for those who want to game beyond the Play Store. Gamers can also access Xbox Game Pass. Be careful though, because while you can use the service, many games aren't Chrome OS optimized. Still, these are solid workarounds as Chromebook lovers wait for bonafide gaming systems to call their own.

If you're looking for the best Chromebook for gaming, we're here to help you find the right one.

All Chromebooks come with tons of free Google perks including 3 months of Stadia Pro. All you need is Google's recommended internet connection speed of at least 10 Mbps to run Stadia.

To use Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, Chromebooks must meet a few minimum system requirements: CPU: Intel Celeron, Core m3 CPU (7th gen and up), Core i3 or later, RAM: 4GB or higher, GPU: Intel HD graphics 600 or higher.

With the right system and a reliable Wi-Fi connection, you'll enjoy hours of leisure time gaming on Chrome OS.

Here are our recommended best Chromebooks for gaming.

1. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Chromebook with the best display

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 owns bragging rights as the world's first QLED laptop. Its 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen delivers life-like imagery with colors that pop.

The laptop we recommend is outfitted with a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Google's light, efficient Chrome OS running on this configuration over fast Wi-Fi 6 ensures smooth performance.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we were fond of its vibrant, color-rich display and ultra-slim, lightweight design. During tests, rotating the Galaxy Chromebook 2 into tablet and tent mode was hassle-free.

If you want a super portable convertible Chromebook for gaming, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one to consider.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 is a premium Chrome OS-charged 2-in-1 with a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2k display. The laptop we tested and recommend had a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we found its great screen, sturdy build and strong performance impressive. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted about 10 hours and 35 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. Overall, we gave the Chromebook Spin 713 a 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

This is a solid choice if you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac OS alternative that supports GeForce Now cloud streaming.

3. Asus Chromebook CX9 Snappy, powerful Chromebook

The base model Asus Chromebook CX9 has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. That's plenty of oomph for enjoyable gameplay on a Chromebook.

In our Chromebook CX9 review, we praise its dazzling display, powerful performance. We gave this Chromebook an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its aforementioned attributes and long battery life.

Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. In our lab's Geekbench 5.0, a synthetic overall performance test, it achieved an overall score of 4,747. This beats the Chromebook category average of 2,666.

Built to military specs the Chromebook CX9 can take a beating. It's shock, drop, water and humidity resistant. Go for this laptop if you want a rugged, powerful machine that packs plenty of power for cloud gaming.

4. HP Chromebook x360 Convertible Chromebook with premium options

HP's Chromebook x360 is well suited for Android app gaming and GeForce Now.

In our HP Chromebook x360 14c review, we praised its solid build, cozy keyboard, and great sounding Bang & Olufsen speakers. The model we tested had a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB or RAM, and eMMC storage.

If you want to get the most out of gaming, you'll want to opt for the premium model HP Chromebook x360. It has a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display, Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD graphics. This version has a 256GB SSD on board, which you rarely see on a Chromebook.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is a great value if you're in the market for a versatile notebook with support for light gaming.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook Best sub-$500 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 detachable 2-in-1 is one of the best Chromebooks for light gaming.

It sports a brilliant 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch screen which delivers rich color and clarity. Optimized for mobile gaming, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU and Adreno graphics. It supports up to 4K HDR video and are fast and battery efficient.

As we explain in our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 review, we love this Chromebook's bright, vivid OLED display and 13+ hour battery life.

Besides gaming, the IdeaPad Duet 5 is well-suited for seamless multitasking. In one test, our reviewer launched 24 Chrome tabs and two 1080p YouTube videos while clickety-clacking away in Google Docs. The IdeaPad Duet 5 showed no signs of lag.

If you want a versatile sub-$500 Chromebook for Android gaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a solid choice.

