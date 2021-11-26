Best Buy slashes $400 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2021 is offering significant discounts on all things tech, as we're seeing everything from bargain Black Friday tablet deals and jaw-dropping Black Friday laptop deals. For those looking for a hybrid 2-in-1 device, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal for you.



Right now, you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 tablet hybrid with a nifty $400 discount. With the specs it boasts, Microsoft's brilliant Surface Pro device is originally priced at $1,199.99. Now, you can grab it for $799.99 — well under the $1,000 price range.

Microsoft Surface 7 Pro Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still among the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. Now $330 off, the base model Surface Pro 7 in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still among the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. This particular Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we found its premium design and bright, vivid display impressive. We also liked its fast performance, giving us good reason to give the Surface Pro 7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Now with upgraded specs at a lower price range, this tablet hybrid keeps getting better.

In real-world tests, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's high-resolution touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. During a high-speed crash scene, the pixel density of the panel was so precise that we could clearly see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port and headphone jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for transferring and storing important files.

If you're looking to prioritize flexibility and portability while still packing power, you can't go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.



Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.