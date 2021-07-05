Best Buy 4th of July sale: Last chance to save over $300 on laptops, headphones, smartphones and more

The 4th of July weekend is here and Best Buy is joining the celebration with big deals on laptops, smartphones, headphones, tablets and a whole lot more.

With Prime Day in the history books, our advice would normally be to wait for the next big Black Friday sales event for a decent discount.

But the timing could not have been more perfect for you, the savvy shopper, as it turns out the 4th of July weekend is just around the corner and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have waited patiently to pull out the big guns.

Instead of disappearing in the sea of thousands of deals, we’ve gone through and found the absolute best offers in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. But be quick, as the sale ends on Monday!

Best Buy 4th of July deals

Apple M1 MacBook Pro: was $1,300 now $1,100 @ Best Buy

Apple jumped into the world of ARM architecture with both feet and the results are mind-blowing — pairing pure power with serious stamina. CPU and GPU performance is improved by 2.8x and 5x respectively over the previous generation, which is kept alive all day with a 20-hour battery life. Read our M1 MacBook Pro review for more proof of how good this is!View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $300 now $250 @ Best Buy

Bringing that signature superior Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5): was $60 now $20 @ Best Buy

Take your hacking exploits to London and save $40. Whether it’s the addictive gameplay, immersive single player world or multiplayer exploits, Watch Dogs Legion is a really fun experience.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $800 now $700 @ Best Buy

Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now $100 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. View Deal

Apple iPad Air: was $600 now $550 @ Best Buy

The latest iPad Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air 2020 review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip, and awesome battery life.View Deal

LG27GB800-B QHD gaming monitor: was $400 now $350 @ Best Buy

The LG 27GN800-B supports a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, coupled with support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync make for silky smooth game play. With its rotating, tilting, highly articulating display you will have no problems positioning it exactly how you like it for hours of gameplay. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $550 now $490 @ Best Buy

In this impressive deal, Best Buy offers a discount of $60 on the Apple AirPods Max. This marks an all-time low price for these Apple headphones. They house powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors for an audio experience like no other.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2: was $1,050 now $900 @ Best Buy

This model has enough power to handle a pretty intense workload, paired with versatility to be used in all form factors. Beyond the super vivid QLED screen that makes all your work and play look at its best, this model features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, along with a carefully engineered chiclet keyboard for comfortable typing.View Deal